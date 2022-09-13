ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheo on Tuesday urged the international community, especially the developed countries to help Pakistan recover from the catastrophe of floods.

Speaking here at the inaugural session of "The Third Inter-Parliamentary Union Regional Seminar on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals for Parliaments of Asia-Pacific", President IPU pointed out that the contributions of Pakistan to climate change are too small but the consequences it is facing are too big.

He expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan due to critical situation after floods and said that more than 30 millions of people have been affected as hundreds of people died and infrastructures destroyed.

Solidarity is important especially for the people and families who suffered due to this catastrophe and it is the obligation of developed countries of the world to help Pakistan recover from this challenge, he said.

He said the biggest economies of the world, hence, need to understand their responsibilities to cope with the challenge of climate change. He stressed we need to act now to deal with this challenge.

The President IPU called for collective efforts to protect the environment and achieve the sustainable development goals. He was also appreciative of Pakistan's commitment to the SDGS and the establishment of a Task Force for this purpose.

President IPU said that SDGs are really important for all human kind of poor countries of the world. He expressed satisfaction over the commitment of Pakistan in achieving SDGs and hoped that Parliament of Pakistan would also play its role along with government for the purpose.

He said the two years during COVID pandemic was challenging but hoped that all the countries and their governments should remember their commitment towards SDGs and make renewed efforts for the purpose.

He said that SDGs are important to fight inequalities, poverty and for prosperity which the parliamentarians have pledged with the people being their representatives. He said that parliamentarians are special hope because they represent people who want their issues to be addressed.