President IRS commends media for extensive coverage despite challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) President of the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Ambassador Jauhar Saleem commended the media's unwavering dedication to delivering comprehensive coverage amidst the prevalent challenges and the omnipresence of social media.

The IRS President recently hosted a distinguished gathering of journalists bringing together a range of media representatives stationed in Islamabad at the IRS premises, the event served as a meet and greet session, underscoring the vital linkage between academia and the journalistic fraternity.

While addressing the gathering, Ambassador Saleem emphasised the paramount importance of fostering robust academia-industry linkages, and articulated his vision for the Institute to make it a center of excellence at par with the leading international policy think tanks.

The gathering was a testament to the Institute of Regional Studies' unwavering dedication to fostering meaningful dialogues and collaborations to build a future defined by innovation and progress. With collective determination, the Institute remains poised to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of regional studies to produce quality research and provide actionable input to policymakers.