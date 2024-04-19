Open Menu

President IRS Commends Media For Extensive Coverage Despite Challenges

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 02:30 PM

President IRS commends media for extensive coverage despite challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) President of the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Ambassador Jauhar Saleem commended the media's unwavering dedication to delivering comprehensive coverage amidst the prevalent challenges and the omnipresence of social media.

The IRS President recently hosted a distinguished gathering of journalists bringing together a range of media representatives stationed in Islamabad at the IRS premises, the event served as a meet and greet session, underscoring the vital linkage between academia and the journalistic fraternity.

While addressing the gathering, Ambassador Saleem emphasised the paramount importance of fostering robust academia-industry linkages, and articulated his vision for the Institute to make it a center of excellence at par with the leading international policy think tanks.

The gathering was a testament to the Institute of Regional Studies' unwavering dedication to fostering meaningful dialogues and collaborations to build a future defined by innovation and progress. With collective determination, the Institute remains poised to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of regional studies to produce quality research and provide actionable input to policymakers.

Related Topics

Islamabad Social Media Progress Media Event

Recent Stories

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

3 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

15 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

15 hours ago
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

15 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

15 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

15 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

15 hours ago
 NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

16 hours ago
 China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against ..

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan