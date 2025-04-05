President is very well, will be out of hospital in a day or two: Dr. Asim Hussain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The Personal Physician of the President Asif Ali Zardari, Dr. Asim Hussain, on Saturday, said that the President was very well, he was okay and he would be out of the hospital in a day or two.

While briefing the media persons about the health of the President outside of the Ziauddin Hospital here, he said, ‘He is very well, he is okay and he will be out of the hospital in a day or two.’

Dr. Asim Hussain said that all visitors were barred from meeting the President so far and only doctors were allowed for his checkup. He said, ‘Nobody can see.’

Replying to a question, he said that it was totally wrong that there was no COVID here, he said that COVID was not the same as it was in the past but it was still in the country.

Dr. Hussain said that it was not in that lethal form but even then, the cases were being reported. He said that in his point of view, it was another variant of COVID, which was not too hard and did not have negative results.

He said that the anti-viral medicines were available in the markets now, which were very effective.

He said that political opponents could say anything they wanted.

Dr. Hussain said that India was already our enemy and the social media of Pakistan picked up things from the social media of India that was not appropriate for the country.

Answering a question regarding the signs of weakness in the health of the President, the personal physician said that he could not reveal details but he informed that the President suffered from BP and diabetes issues.

About the release of the President's footages from the hospital, he said that it was their political decision whether they release it or not but he had suggested that they should not release footage at all due to its negative impact.

He said if the footage would be released the people would say that these were the fake footage.

Dr. Hussain said that fake and Artificial Intelligence (AI) footage were already being released on social media.