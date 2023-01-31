President Jewelers Association condemns Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial President Jewelers Association Haji Amin Hussain Babar on Tuesday strongly condemned the Peshawar blast and said that this cowardly attack could not shake the resolve of KP police and its people to wipe out terrorism.

He said that terrorists once again targeted Peshawar city under a conspiracy to create panic and unrest in the society, adding that since the desperate terrorists could not face KP police so they targeted them during prayer.

Peshawar mosque suicide blast was extreme cruelty, he said, adding that the government and security agencies should take pragmatic steps to control the re-emerging extremism and terrorism in the country.

He urged all the stakeholders to forge unity among their ranks and take unanimous decisions about the country's security.