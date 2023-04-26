UrduPoint.com

President Karachi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (KCCI) Seeks Extension In Last Date For Payment Of Electricity Bills

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 06:24 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ):President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, on Wednesday, requested the management of K-Electric to extend the last date for payment of electricity bills in view of the extended holidays observed on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

President KCCI, in a communique to Chief Executive KE Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, said that the Karachi Chamber has been approached by many of its members and also by all seven industrial town associations who have been asking to request the Management of K-Electric to extend the last date for payment of electricity bills which were either due during extended Eid holidays or immediately after Eid.

Keeping in view a large number of representations, he requested KE's Chief Executive to issue necessary directives for the extension of the last date of electricity bill payment by 10 days as the businesses require additional time to return to normalcy after observing extended holidays whereas another holiday on account of Labour Day was also ahead.

He hoped that Moonis Alvi would give an affirmative response to KCCI's request which would be widely appreciated as it would enable members of the business community to easily pay their bills within the revised due date without any late payment surcharge.

