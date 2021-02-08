UrduPoint.com
President, KP Governor Discuss Wide-ranging Issues

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 01:43 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi arrived here Monday on a two-day visit and held a meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman to discuss wide-ranging issues pertaining to socio-economic development of the country, especially the KP and merged tribal district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi arrived here Monday on a two-day visit and held a meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman to discuss wide-ranging issues pertaining to socio-economic development of the country, especially the KP and merged tribal districts.

The meeting also discussed law and order, development issues and public welfare projects including a plan to enhance quality olive and berry honey production in the province.

During the meeting the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also briefed the President on the reforms pertaining to administrative and educational matters in the public sector universities of the province.

