President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry elected unopposed

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th September, 2019) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh , Ali Hassam Asghar and Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad are elected unopposed President, Senior Vice President and Vice President respectively of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the 2019-20 term.

They filed their nomination papers to the Secretary General of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Shahid Khalil.

No other candidate filed nomination papers therefore Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Ali Hassam Asghar and Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad elected unopposed.A formal announcement, however, would be made at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 30th September