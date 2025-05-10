President Lauds Armed Forces For Giving A Befitting Response To Indian Aggression
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday reaffirmed his faith in Pakistan’s armed forces, lauding their befitting response to Indian aggression and defending the nation’s sovereignty.
“I have always had faith in the armed forces of Pakistan—the army, navy, and air force. Their response to the aggressor India has been befitting, and we have severely dented their so-called military might,” the president said on the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.
President Zardari said the bravery and resolve demonstrated by Pakistan’s armed forces was a testament to the strength derived from the Two Nation Theory and the country's unshakeable faith in Allah.
“As an Islamic state, our belief gave us the courage and the strength to stand against a country five times our size,” President Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.
The president extended his heartfelt congratulations to Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and all fighting arms of the military, whose restless efforts and bravery led to this victory.
“The nation must jubilate, and also pray for those who embraced Shahadat,” he said.
Reiterating Pakistan’s principled stance, the president emphasized that enduring peace in South Asia hinged upon the just and final resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, besides resolving other outstanding issues with India, particularly the Indus Waters Treaty.
President Zardari also expressed gratitude to all friendly countries, including the USA, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iran, and especially China who stood with Pakistan in an hour of turbulence.
Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace, the president said “Pakistan seeks peace, not provocation. But we will never compromise on our sovereignty.”
