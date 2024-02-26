- Home
- Pakistan
- President lauds blind cricket team for bringing fame to Pakistan, highlighting DAPs' capabilities
President Lauds Blind Cricket Team For Bringing Fame To Pakistan, Highlighting DAPs' Capabilities
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The members of the Pakistan Blind Cricket team on Monday called on President Dr Arif Alvi here wherein he lauded them for bringing laurels to Pakistan besides highlighting globally the capabilities of differently-abled persons.
In the meeting held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said that through their participation in tournaments, the team also inspired other blind cricketers.
He said that during the recent years, blind cricket got special attention and recognition in Pakistan.
The active role of the Pakistan Blind Cricket board in promoting and holding contests is welcoming, he added.
Calling for the encouragement of the blind cricket team, the president also called for acknowledgement of the cricketers' impressive role to highlight the team's efforts and achievements.
The team management briefed the president about the team's performance.
The team members thanked President Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi for their encouragement.
First Lady Samina Alvi was also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 illegal arm holders nabbed9 minutes ago
-
IT Minister forecasts bright future as Pakistan's IT exports surge10 minutes ago
-
Senate passes seven private members’ bills, refers four to committees19 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz elected first woman Chief Minister of Punjab19 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign kicks off in Sargodha19 minutes ago
-
Syed Murad Ali Shah elected as Chief Minister Sindh third time19 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor inaugurates 7-day anti-polio campaign19 minutes ago
-
Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents28 minutes ago
-
‘Ishq Murshid’ featured its new Sindhi Song by Saif Samjejo30 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice49 minutes ago
-
LBF inaugurates by Session District Judge Larkana49 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz creates history49 minutes ago