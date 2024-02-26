Open Menu

President Lauds Blind Cricket Team For Bringing Fame To Pakistan, Highlighting DAPs' Capabilities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM

President lauds blind cricket team for bringing fame to Pakistan, highlighting DAPs' capabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The members of the Pakistan Blind Cricket team on Monday called on President Dr Arif Alvi here wherein he lauded them for bringing laurels to Pakistan besides highlighting globally the capabilities of differently-abled persons.

In the meeting held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said that through their participation in tournaments, the team also inspired other blind cricketers.

He said that during the recent years, blind cricket got special attention and recognition in Pakistan.

The active role of the Pakistan Blind Cricket board in promoting and holding contests is welcoming, he added.

Calling for the encouragement of the blind cricket team, the president also called for acknowledgement of the cricketers' impressive role to highlight the team's efforts and achievements.

The team management briefed the president about the team's performance.

The team members thanked President Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi for their encouragement.

First Lady Samina Alvi was also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta again ..

Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents

28 minutes ago
 Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres hand ..

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB

2 hours ago
 How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war f ..

Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab C ..

Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM

4 hours ago
 Who is Maryam Nawaz?

Who is Maryam Nawaz?

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

8 hours ago
 PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerv ..

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

22 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan