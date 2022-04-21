UrduPoint.com

President Lauds FTO's Role To Facilitate Traders; Calls For Its Enhanced Outreach

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 06:01 PM

President lauds FTO's role to facilitate traders; calls for its enhanced outreach

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday, while lauding the Federal Tax Ombudsman's (FTO) role for providing speedy relief to traders and businessmen, called for its enhanced outreach to the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday, while lauding the Federal Tax Ombudsman's (FTO) role for providing speedy relief to traders and businessmen, called for its enhanced outreach to the people.

The president also underscored the need for creating awareness about the FTO's role in overcoming the maladministration of customs and tax authorities.

The president made these remarks while talking to the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, who called on him, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Dr Asif Mahmood Jah presented the Annual Report-2021 highlighting the performance and achievements of the FTO.

He informed that during the year 2021, 2816 fresh complaints were registered with the FTO, whereas 333 carry forward cases from the previous years were also processed.

Out of those, 2867 cases were disposed of during 2021, he added.

He further stated that 88.14 % of the decisions had been implemented by the quarters concerned.

It was told that the Ombudsman had decided refund claims amounting to Rs 8,499.11 million and the amount was paid to the aggrieved taxpayers by the Federal board of Revenue, he added.

Dr Asif Jah said that in order to facilitate the taxpayers and expeditiously resolve the complaints, the FTO had started informal resolution of complaints in priority cases under Section 33 of the FTO Ordinance, 2000.

The FTO further highlighted that the Ombudsman had provided a Sales Tax refund worth Rs 600 million to over 9,000 buyers of vehicles by declaring the collection of Sales Tax in excess of 12.5% from the complainants as contrary to law.

He also informed the president that the FTO had established facilitation desks at the international airports of Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Peshawar, and land border stations of Chaman and Torkham to facilitate traders and businessmen.

He told the president that the FTO, with the assistance of trade bodies and associations, was conducting seminars and sessions throughout the country to create awareness about its role in providing prompt and cost-effective justice against the maladministration of tax authorities.

The president expressed satisfaction over the FTO's performance in providing swift justice to the complainants in far-flung areas of the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Resolution Peshawar Quetta Vehicles Chaman Border FBR From Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi arranges Mehfil-e ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi arranges Mehfil-e-Naat, prayer ceremony for Khu ..

3 minutes ago
 11,834 fine tickets issued for not fastening seat ..

11,834 fine tickets issued for not fastening seat belt

3 minutes ago
 Czech, US Defense Chiefs to Discuss Situation in U ..

Czech, US Defense Chiefs to Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Military Cooperation - ..

3 minutes ago
 Germany Mulls Weapons Exchange With Slovenia to Ar ..

Germany Mulls Weapons Exchange With Slovenia to Arm Ukraine - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Arranges Mehfil-e ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Arranges Mehfil-e-Naat and Prayer Ceremony for ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.