President lauds govt’s decision to engage with dissident Balochs

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2021) President Dr Arif Alvi has lauded the government’s decision to engage with dissident Baloch leaders, excluding those involved in India-sponsored sabotage to bring them in national unity.

In an interview to a local private tv, the President said he as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan has been calling for engaging with dissident Balochs since 2012, but not those being backed by India.

He said using the Afghan soil; India has been promoting terrorism in Pakistan and exemplified the Kulbhushan Jadhav, recent bomb blast in Lahore and reports of RAW agents returning to India having failed to talk with Taliban.

The president said Gwadar Port would change Balochistan economically and the resolution of Reko Diq case would bring in mineral wealth to change people’s lives there.

To a question, President Alvi said despite repeated incidents of enriched uranium trade in India, the international community was keeping mum. Had this happened in any Muslim state, there would have been a hue and cry.

He said by fanning Islamophobia, India is playing with fire and distorting its own history and destroying its peace.