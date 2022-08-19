UrduPoint.com

President Lauds Humanitarian Services Of Aid Workers For Society's Good

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 03:30 PM

President lauds humanitarian services of aid workers for society's good

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday expressed solidarity with the aid workers working tirelessly for the good of society, saying that it was the time to recognize their tremendous efforts, services and sacrifice.

In his message on the World Humanitarian Day, throughout difficult times, aid workers, the security forces, and civil society responded to a historic number of people affected by natural disasters.

President Alvi said on the World Humanitarian Day, Pakistan joined the global community and paid tribute to the humanitarian workers and everyone on the ground advocating for and delivering life-saving aid to the most vulnerable people affected by crisis situations.

"We also thank these heroes for their services and their contribution to keep communities, especially the vulnerable ones, safe," he said.

President Alvi paid special tribute to the humanitarian workers who continued to offer life-saving support to communities affected by climate crises and reaffirmed commitment to put climate justice at the core of all efforts.

"We also acknowledge the humanitarian and philanthropic spirit of our fellow Pakistanis, who always supported their brethren during natural disasters, especially during earthquakes and floods," he said.

The president mentioned the unprecedented increase in climate disasters faced by Pakistan recently, including heat waves, flooding in Balochistan, northern areas and parts of Punjab, forest fires in Balochistan and severe droughts in Sindh and Balochistan and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The situation, he said, the vulnerable in Pakistan were more in need of humanitarian assistance and protection than ever before.

"These disasters have increased forced displacement, have resulted in high rates of malnutrition, increased mortality rates, and have adversely affected the vulnerable segments of the population economically and financially," he said.

He lauded the services of aid workers their tireless efforts to save lives and alleviate the suffering of these communities.

"Their selfless commitment stands as an example to us all. In line with this year's theme.

'It Takes a Village', let us pledge as a community to inspire each other through our own individual efforts and to make collective efforts to bring about change for the good of others," he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan World Punjab Civil Society All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

25 minutes ago
 PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt p ..

PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt player auction model

2 hours ago
 Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interba ..

Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interbank

3 hours ago
 OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

3 hours ago
 UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consu ..

UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consultative meeting on the

3 hours ago
 HUAWEI Band 6 Offers All-Day Health Monitoring for ..

HUAWEI Band 6 Offers All-Day Health Monitoring for Proactive Health Management

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.