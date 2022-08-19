ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday expressed solidarity with the aid workers working tirelessly for the good of society, saying that it was the time to recognize their tremendous efforts, services and sacrifice.

In his message on the World Humanitarian Day, throughout difficult times, aid workers, the security forces, and civil society responded to a historic number of people affected by natural disasters.

President Alvi said on the World Humanitarian Day, Pakistan joined the global community and paid tribute to the humanitarian workers and everyone on the ground advocating for and delivering life-saving aid to the most vulnerable people affected by crisis situations.

"We also thank these heroes for their services and their contribution to keep communities, especially the vulnerable ones, safe," he said.

President Alvi paid special tribute to the humanitarian workers who continued to offer life-saving support to communities affected by climate crises and reaffirmed commitment to put climate justice at the core of all efforts.

"We also acknowledge the humanitarian and philanthropic spirit of our fellow Pakistanis, who always supported their brethren during natural disasters, especially during earthquakes and floods," he said.

The president mentioned the unprecedented increase in climate disasters faced by Pakistan recently, including heat waves, flooding in Balochistan, northern areas and parts of Punjab, forest fires in Balochistan and severe droughts in Sindh and Balochistan and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The situation, he said, the vulnerable in Pakistan were more in need of humanitarian assistance and protection than ever before.

"These disasters have increased forced displacement, have resulted in high rates of malnutrition, increased mortality rates, and have adversely affected the vulnerable segments of the population economically and financially," he said.

He lauded the services of aid workers their tireless efforts to save lives and alleviate the suffering of these communities.

"Their selfless commitment stands as an example to us all. In line with this year's theme.

'It Takes a Village', let us pledge as a community to inspire each other through our own individual efforts and to make collective efforts to bring about change for the good of others," he said.