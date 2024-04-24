ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday lauded the role of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) in the promotion of higher education in the country and assured his all-out support for the institution's uplift.

The president said this in a meeting with IIUI President Professor Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi and Rector Professor Dr. Samina Malik here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The university rector apprised the president of the IIUI's performance and services in the higher education sector.

In the meeting, they discussed the overall performance of the institution as well as its administrative matters.

The president was told that the IIUI had formulated a Strategic Plan 2022-2026 to promote research and development, innovation and digitalisation that would also help improve the university's financial and administrative affairs.

In the briefing, President Zardari was told that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was extending assistance for the university's uplift and development as it had already funded the construction of a new university block and for the provision of modern educational facilities.