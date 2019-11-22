UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Lauds Iran's Supreme Leader For Strong Support On Kashmir Issue

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 05:36 PM

President lauds Iran's Supreme Leader for strong support on Kashmir issue

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that Pakistan was grateful for Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatullah Ali Khamenei's strong support for the just struggle of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that Pakistan was grateful for Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatullah Ali Khamenei's strong support for the just struggle of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Iran, Mehdi Honardoost, who paid farewell call on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said that the unilateral and illegal actions taken by the fascist Indian government, violating the human rights of the people of Kashmir, were a continuation of BJP's hostile and restrictive attitude towards all its minorities. He said that Pakistan would continue its support for humans rights of all communities around the world and in this regard, the initiative of English tv channel by Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia, would go a long way towards countering Islamophobia.

The President said that Pakistan and Iran had close bilateral relations based on religion, culture, people-to-people contacts and commonality of interests. He highlighted that close cooperative relations with all neighbouring countries including Iran, was a key foreign policy priority of Pakistan. Therefore, Pakistan greatly valued Iran's consistent support on various regional issues, he added.

The outgoing Iranian Ambassador said that Pakistan and Iran were brotherly countries and regional peace and stability was their high priority.

The President appreciated the services of the outgoing Iranian Ambassador in furthering the bilateral relations between the two countries during his tenure in Pakistan and wished him well for his future assignments.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Iran Turkey Malaysia Azad Jammu And Kashmir TV All Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PMC to be converted into efficient technology base ..

2 minutes ago

Trailer of Saach Film launched at Pakistan High Co ..

2 minutes ago

Azizullah Graan calls on Murad; discusses party ma ..

2 minutes ago

African Union urges return of UK colony to Mauriti ..

2 minutes ago

'Not here to save my seat but to bring real change ..

22 minutes ago

Poland Extradites to Russia Chernyakov Suspected o ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.