President Lauds NDU Role For Preparing Future Civil-military Leadership

Thu 20th June 2019

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said the National Defence University (NDU) was playing an appreciable role in preparing the future civil-military leadership to adeptly take on the existing and emerging challenges to the national security

Addressing as the chief guest at the convocation ceremony for National Security and War Course held at the NDU here, the president acknowledged the services of the university and underscored the unique status it enjoyed in the academic arena of the country, an ISPR press release said.

The convocation marked the culmination of National Security and War Course 2019.

The chief guest congratulated the graduating course members.

