President lauds on-foot traveler Kharlzada Rai for highlighting social issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday lauded the efforts of Kharlzada Kasrat Rai, renowned Pakistani citizen, who travels on foot to other countries, for raising awareness about peace and human rights.

President Alvi advised Kharlzada Rai to also raise awareness about other important issues such as breast cancer, polio and special people.

In a meeting held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Rai apprised the president that he traveled to 29 countries and walked around 16,000 kilometres on foot to promote the cause of social issues including inter-faith harmony.

He requested the patronage of the government for extending him facilitation during his journeys.