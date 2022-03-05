President lauds Pak Navy for continuously foiling enemies' designs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday lauded Pakistan Navy for its vigilance and competence to defend the maritime frontiers of the country despite meagre resources.

In a tweet, the president said that they were alert and should remain alert to defeat all designs of the country's enemies.

He said Pak Navy had put the intruders to shame, making the whole nation proud.

The president posted his tweet in apparent reference to recent tracking and interception of an Indian submarine on March 1 by the Pakistan Navy.

"Pakistan Navy makes us hold our head high.

Despite meagre resources it continues its vigilance of our shores, and puts to shame all intruders. We are alert and shall remain alert to defeat all designs against our country. Well done! You make us proud," the president posted on his twitter handle.

Earlier, in a tweet on March 3, the Director General ISPR had posted that Pakistan Navy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted and tracked the latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March 1.

"The recent incident being the fourth detection in last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy's competence & resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan," he further tweeted.