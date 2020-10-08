President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan Navy played a vital role in defending the maritime frontiers as well as securing the economic interests of the country by providing security to Gwadar Port and CPEC sea routes

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan Navy played a vital role in defending the maritime frontiers as well as securing the economic interests of the country by providing security to Gwadar Port and CPEC sea routes.

The President stated in a meeting with the newly appointed Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He congratulated Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan on assuming the office of naval chief and expressed hope that Pakistan Navy under his leadership, would successfully overcome the maritime challenges.

\932