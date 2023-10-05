Open Menu

President Lauds Pakistan Rifle Team On Winning European Long Rang Rifle Championship 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2023 | 08:37 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday congratulated the Pakistan Rifle Team on winning European Long Rang Rifle Championship 2023 held in the United Kingdom

Talking to a delegation of the team which called on him, the president lauded Lt. General Ahsan Gulrez and Col. Junaid Waqas on winning silver while Col. Junaid Ali on winning gold medal in the event.

He said the team of Pakistan Armed Forces had presented the excellent performance in international rifle shooting event.

President Alvi said the Pakistani rifle team was worthy to be lauded for winning the championship.

He stressed the need to promote and encourage different sports across the country.

The president expressed success and good wishes for the Pakistani rifle team in the future.

