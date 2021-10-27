President lauds Pakistani cricketers for winning performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday lauded the performance of Pakistani cricketers during their T20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand, which Pakistan eventually won by five wickets.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Outstanding my dear Green Shirts. You continue with your winning spree and took your disappointment of NZ cancelled tour on the ground. Excellent performance by Haris Rauf with the ball & then Asif Ali with the bat at the end who made sure of our win."