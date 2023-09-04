ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday appreciated the statement made by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar that his government would abide by the Supreme Court's judgement on the matter of general elections.

The president said this in a meeting with Caretaker Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Ahmed Irfan Aslam, who called on him here.

The meeting discussed many issues related to the holding of general elections in the country.

President Alvi emphasized the need for upholding the supremacy of the Constitution, adding that decisions should be taken in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.