Open Menu

President Lauds PM Kakar's Statement On General Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2023 | 04:00 PM

President lauds PM Kakar's statement on general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday appreciated the statement made by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar that his government would abide by the Supreme Court's judgement on the matter of general elections.

The president said this in a meeting with Caretaker Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Ahmed Irfan Aslam, who called on him here.

The meeting discussed many issues related to the holding of general elections in the country.

President Alvi emphasized the need for upholding the supremacy of the Constitution, adding that decisions should be taken in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Al Dahra and Al Marzoom join forces to conserve de ..

Al Dahra and Al Marzoom join forces to conserve desert wildlife

8 minutes ago
 Pervez Elahi taken to PIMS after his health deteri ..

Pervez Elahi taken to PIMS after his health deteriorates in jail

26 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf suggests ACC to shift Asia Cup 2023 ma ..

Zaka Ashraf suggests ACC to shift Asia Cup 2023 matches to Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association (PCGA) released ..

Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association (PCGA) released the data of arrival of cotton ..

49 minutes ago
 COAS vows transparency in currency exchange amid r ..

COAS vows transparency in currency exchange amid rupee decline

50 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

3 hours ago
OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Repre ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the ..

3 hours ago
 Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers a ..

Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers amid protests

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

7 hours ago
 Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man Unit ..

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

15 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan