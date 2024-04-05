Open Menu

President Lauds Role Of Pakistan’s Armed Forces In Defending National Frontiers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2024 | 11:15 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday lauded the role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending the national frontiers as well as their contributions towards socio-economic development of the country.

He was talking to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza who called on him in Islamabad today.

The President said he has complete confidence in the security forces of the country to successfully overcome the internal and external security challenges.

The meeting expressed the resolve to stamp out the scourge of terrorism with the support of the nation.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee felicitated Asif Ali Zardari on assuming the office of the President. He briefed the President about the security situation of the country as well as the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces. He said the Armed Forces of the country have the capability to effectively deal with internal and external security challenges.

