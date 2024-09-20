President lauds security forces for anti-terror operations in Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out anti-terror operations in North and South Waziristan and eliminating Khawarij (terrorists).

The president reiterated the nation's resolve to purge the country of terrorists and paid tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the operations.

"The sacrifices of soldiers for their homeland will never be squandered. The security forces will keep up fighting till the elimination of terrorism in toto. The whole nation stands by its security forces to curb this scourge," the president remarked.

He also expressed sympathies for the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of martyrs' ranks in paradise.