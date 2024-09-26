President lauds security forces for anti-terror operation in Razmak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday lauded the security forces for carrying out a successful anti-terror operation in the Razmak area of North Waziristan.

The president said the security forces showed exemplary gallantry in eliminating eight terrorists in the operation.

"The operation against terrorism will continue till the elimination of this scourge in toto. The whole nation stands by its security forces in this fight," he said and reiterated the resolve to protect the lives and properties of innocent citizens.