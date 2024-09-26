Open Menu

President Lauds Security Forces For Anti-terror Operation In Razmak

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM

President lauds security forces for anti-terror operation in Razmak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday lauded the security forces for carrying out a successful anti-terror operation in the Razmak area of North Waziristan.

The president said the security forces showed exemplary gallantry in eliminating eight terrorists in the operation.

"The operation against terrorism will continue till the elimination of this scourge in toto. The whole nation stands by its security forces in this fight," he said and reiterated the resolve to protect the lives and properties of innocent citizens.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari North Waziristan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

4 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

17 hours ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

17 hours ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

17 hours ago
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

18 hours ago
 IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

18 hours ago
 Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

18 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

18 hours ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

18 hours ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan