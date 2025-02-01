Open Menu

President Lauds Security Forces For Eliminating 23 Terrorists In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday paid tribute to security forces for eliminating 23 terrorists in various operations in Balochistan.

The president commended the bravery of security forces for successfully neutralizing 23 terrorists during operations in different areas of Balochistan, including Kalat and Harnai, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president said that the operations against terrorists would continue till their complete eradication, adding their resolve to eliminate terrorist elements and defend the country would remain firm.

He also expressed the commitment to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism.

