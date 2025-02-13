President lauds security forces for eliminating 13 terrorists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday lauded the security forces for eliminating 13 terrorists in five different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He appreciated the security forces for killing 13 Khawarij during successful operations.

He reiterated the determination to completely eradicate Fitna al-Khawarij, adding security forces were carrying out operations to end the menace of terrorism.

He said the whole nation was united against terrorism.

The action against Fitna al-Khawarij would continue till complete eradication of terrorism.