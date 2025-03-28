Open Menu

President Lauds Security Forces For Eliminating 11 Terrorists In KP Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 08:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday commended the security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists in different operations conducted in Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan.

The president, in a statement, praised the bravery of the security forces for killing the terrorist elements of Fitnat-ul-Khawarij during the intelligence-based operation.

He said that the entire nation stood with its security forces actively carrying out operations to eliminate terrorism.

President Zardari reaffirmed the nation's commitment to the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.

