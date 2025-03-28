President Lauds Security Forces For Eliminating 11 Terrorists In KP Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 08:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday commended the security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists in different operations conducted in Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan.
The president, in a statement, praised the bravery of the security forces for killing the terrorist elements of Fitnat-ul-Khawarij during the intelligence-based operation.
He said that the entire nation stood with its security forces actively carrying out operations to eliminate terrorism.
President Zardari reaffirmed the nation's commitment to the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed hosts employees from various government entities at Ramadan If ..
US decision to end support for Gavi puts millions of children’s lives at risk
ADNOC employees welcome Sultan Al Jaber for Iftar at Habshan 5 Gas Facility
Brand Dubai launches 2025 edition of #EidInDubai
Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House mourn Mohamed Al-Mahrasawy, cha ..
Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disputes ahead of Eid
Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to advance Morocco's digital infras ..
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation implementing Ramadan Iftar Programme ..
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation conducts Ramadan Iftar programme in M ..
UAE President receives written message from President of Angola on strengthening ..
Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..
Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President lauds security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists in KP operations2 minutes ago
-
Special Eid trains begin operations to facilitate passengers2 minutes ago
-
Nation seeks blessings on Lailatul Qadr as special prayers held at Faisal, Badshahi mosques & across ..3 hours ago
-
PM pays tribute to security forces for operations against terrorists8 hours ago
-
Special Dua held on 27th Shab e Qadar at Jamia Masjid Eid Gah8 hours ago
-
Gov’t focused on sustainable growth, energy reforms: Ali Pervez Malik8 hours ago
-
Consul General visits Ramadan Iftar Tent in Dubai8 hours ago
-
11 Khwarij terrorists killed in 4 separate engagements in KPK8 hours ago
-
Fire breaks out in kids' store warehouse9 hours ago
-
Special collective prayer held at Badshahi Mosque on Laylatul Qadr9 hours ago
-
Asif urges Afghan to stop defunct org. damaging peace in KP, Balochistan9 hours ago
-
Police foil terrorists' attack at check post successfully9 hours ago