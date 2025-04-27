President Lauds Security Forces For Foiling Intrusion From Afghanistan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday lauded the security forces for foiling the intrusion from Afghanistan in North Waziristan.
He appreciated the security forces for killing 54 terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during the timely operation.
He commended the bravery of security forces for eliminating 54 Khawarij during the operation.
He said the brave security forces of Pakistan were always ready to safeguard borders of the country.
Thwarting the intrusion of terrorists is a big success, he added.
The President expressed determination to completely eradicate terrorism and protect borders of the country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5,400-litre milk, 3,800-kg meat discarded1 minute ago
-
President lauds security forces for foiling intrusion from Afghanistan1 minute ago
-
146 POs, 263 court absconders arrested1 minute ago
-
Advisor Sardar Ehsan condemns Indian propaganda against Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
Khurram Ghayas becomes new president of PHCBA31 minutes ago
-
Young man commits suicide in Mansehra’s Aurangabad area31 minutes ago
-
FGRF delivers massive humanitarian aid to Gaza, reaffirms commitment to humanity31 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead over minor dispute40 minutes ago
-
AJK President and PM holds a one on one meeting40 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt forms working group for Lahore-Rawalpindi bullet train project40 minutes ago
-
Governor condoles with Sardar Hidayat over demise of uncle41 minutes ago
-
Storage projects near completion to supply 1 m gallons water daily to Rawalpindi Cantt: Malik Abrar41 minutes ago