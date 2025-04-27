President lauds security forces for foiling intrusion from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday lauded the security forces for foiling the intrusion from Afghanistan in North Waziristan.

He appreciated the security forces for killing 54 terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during the timely operation.

He said the brave security forces of Pakistan were always ready to safeguard borders of the country.

Thwarting the intrusion of terrorists is a big success, he added.

The President expressed determination to completely eradicate terrorism and protect borders of the country.