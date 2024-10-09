Open Menu

President Lauds Security Forces For IBO In Mir Ali

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday praised the security forces for carrying out an intelligence based operation against Khawarij in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

The president appreciated the security forces on their display of valour and for sending Khawarij to hell, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He said the nation was proud of its brave Jawans who were always prepared to defend the motherland.

He reiterated that with the support of nation, terrorism would be rooted out besides, expressing the resolve for the protection of lives and properties of people and complete elimination of the scourge of terrorism, with all possible security steps.

