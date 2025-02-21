Open Menu

President Lauds Security Forces For Operation Against Fitna Al-Khawarij

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 09:10 PM

President lauds security forces for operation against Fitna Al-Khawarij

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday lauded the security forces for their successful operation against Fitna Al-Khawarij in district Karak.

He paid tribute to the bravery of security forces for eliminating six Khawarij during the operation.

He said the courageous armed forces were determined to defend the country, adding operations would continue till complete elimination of terrorism.

He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

Recent Stories

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliament ..

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

16 minutes ago
 EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence ..

EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle E ..

RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific

46 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switz ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..

1 hour ago
 ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th ..

ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..

1 hour ago
 Food security is vital for peace, stability and hu ..

Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says

1 hour ago
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

1 hour ago
 Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

2 hours ago
 EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2. ..

EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to ..

CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security

2 hours ago
 Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provi ..

Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan