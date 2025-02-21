President lauds security forces for operation against Fitna Al-Khawarij

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday lauded the security forces for their successful operation against Fitna Al-Khawarij in district Karak.

He paid tribute to the bravery of security forces for eliminating six Khawarij during the operation.

He said the courageous armed forces were determined to defend the country, adding operations would continue till complete elimination of terrorism.

He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism.