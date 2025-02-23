Open Menu

President Lauds Security Forces For Operation Against Fitna Al-Khawarij In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 09:20 PM

President lauds security forces for operation against Fitna Al-Khawarij in DI Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday lauded the security forces for killing seven Khawarij in two different operations in Dera Ismail Khan.

He paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating the terrorists of Fitna Al-Khawarij during the intelligence based operations.

He appreciated the brave forces for their successful operations.

He said the operations of security forces would continue till complete elimination of terrorism.

The successful operations of security forces against terrorism were a good sign, he said adding the government was determined to completely eradicate Fitna Al-Khawarij.

