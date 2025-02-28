Open Menu

President Lauds Security Forces For Operation Against Terrorists

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 09:50 PM

President lauds security forces for operation against terrorists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday lauded security forces for successful intelligence based operations to eliminate six terrorists in North Waziristan.

He reiterated determination to completely eradicate Fitna al-Khawarij from the country.

He said security forces were undertaking operations to wipe out terrorism from the country.

The whole nation was united against terrorism, he added.

The President said operations against Fitna al-Khawarij would continue till complete elimination of terrorism.

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swis ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE

26 minutes ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

56 minutes ago
 Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of ..

Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..

1 hour ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

1 hour ago
 Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, ..

Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..

1 hour ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..

2 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Departmen ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..

2 hours ago
 MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Wor ..

MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Busi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council

2 hours ago
 EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mis ..

EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations ..

Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan