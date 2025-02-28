President lauds security forces for operation against terrorists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday lauded security forces for successful intelligence based operations to eliminate six terrorists in North Waziristan.

He reiterated determination to completely eradicate Fitna al-Khawarij from the country.

He said security forces were undertaking operations to wipe out terrorism from the country.

The whole nation was united against terrorism, he added.

The President said operations against Fitna al-Khawarij would continue till complete elimination of terrorism.