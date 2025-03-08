Open Menu

President Lauds Security Forces For Operation Against Khawarij

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday lauded the security forces for carrying out an operation against Khawarij in district Tank.

He appreciated the security forces for eliminating three Khawarij during the operation.

He said operations against terrorists would continue till the complete eradication of the menace of terrorism.

He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

