President Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operation In Distt. Khyber

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 08:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday appreciated the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operation against Fitna al-Khawarij in District Khyber.

The president said that the security forces, with display of valour, had sent terrorists to hell.

He further paid tribute to Jawans on embracing martyrdom during the operation, President Secretariat Press Wing said

in a press release.

The president said that the operations would continue till the complete elimination of terrorism.

He reiterated that they would not compromise on country’s law and order and would not hesitate to offer any sacrifice for the protection of the motherland.

He also prayed for the high ranks of the martyrs and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with patience.

