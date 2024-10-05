President lauds security forces for successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday paid tributes to the security forces for a successful operation against terrorists in Spinwam area of North Waziristan resulting in killing of six Khawarij terrorists.

In a statement issued by the President House, Asif Zardari lauded the brave soldiers of Pakistan Army who laid their lives during fight against the terrorists.

He commended patriotic spirit of Lt Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat and other soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the defence of their homeland.

The president expressed the commitment to continue operations against terrorists.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers and prayed for the elevation of ranks of all martyrs in Jannah. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.