- Home
- Pakistan
- President lauds security forces for successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in North Waziri ..
President Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Khawarij Terrorists In North Waziristan
Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday paid tributes to the security forces for a successful operation against terrorists in Spinwam area of North Waziristan resulting in killing of six Khawarij terrorists.
In a statement issued by the President House, Asif Zardari lauded the brave soldiers of Pakistan Army who laid their lives during fight against the terrorists.
He commended patriotic spirit of Lt Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat and other soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the defence of their homeland.
The president expressed the commitment to continue operations against terrorists.
He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers and prayed for the elevation of ranks of all martyrs in Jannah. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.
Recent Stories
Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan
Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties
Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security
Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room
Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed
Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos
UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18
India security forces kill 28 Maoist rebels in firefight
Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi warns CM KP not to disrupt law and order situation ahead of SCO summit2 minutes ago
-
Two children die as wall collapses in Mansehra22 minutes ago
-
PM pays tributes to security forces for killing six Khawarij terrorists in North Waziristan1 hour ago
-
CEO Health leads anti-dengue campaigns1 hour ago
-
Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan1 hour ago
-
Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits polyclinic hospital to meet injured police officers2 hours ago
-
Ceremony regarding paying rich tribute to teachers held2 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi arrives at D-Chowk early morning to boost morale of police, FC personnel2 hours ago
-
Health department confirms 141 new dengue cases across Punjab2 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays glowing tribute to Martyr Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shehwat, five soldiers i ..2 hours ago
-
Governor expresses condolences over security forces' martyrdom in North Waziristan2 hours ago