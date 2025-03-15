President lauds security forces for successful operations against Khawarij

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Saturday lauded the security forces for two successful operations against Khawarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He commended the security forces for their bravery in killing nine Khawarij.

He paid tribute to the two brave Jawans for embracing martyrdom during the operations.

He applauded the bravery of the sons of the nation for sacrificing their lives for the country.

He said the brave armed forces were carrying out successful operations for eradicating Fitna al-Khawarij. The President expressed determination to continue operations till complete elimination of terrorism. He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

President Gilani prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs in Jannah and for grant of patience to the bereaved families.