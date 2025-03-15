Open Menu

President Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operations Against Khawarij

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 08:50 PM

President lauds security forces for successful operations against Khawarij

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Saturday lauded the security forces for two successful operations against Khawarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He commended the security forces for their bravery in killing nine Khawarij.

He paid tribute to the two brave Jawans for embracing martyrdom during the operations.

He applauded the bravery of the sons of the nation for sacrificing their lives for the country.

He said the brave armed forces were carrying out successful operations for eradicating Fitna al-Khawarij. The President expressed determination to continue operations till complete elimination of terrorism. He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

President Gilani prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs in Jannah and for grant of patience to the bereaved families.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

1 hour ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

1 hour ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

2 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

2 hours ago
 Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home afte ..

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

2 hours ago
 UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new ..

UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..

3 hours ago
 UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

3 hours ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

4 hours ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

4 hours ago
 IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan