UrduPoint.com

President Lauds Security Forces On Successful Bannu Operation Against Militants

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 01:30 PM

President lauds security forces on successful Bannu operation against militants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday lauded the security forces for carrying out a successful operation against terrorists in Bannu and expressed resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country's soil.

The president in a statement termed the success a result of the professionalism of security forces and their unwavering commitment against terrorism.

He said the nation would always remember the sacrifices made against terrorism for national defence and security.

The entire nation, he said, stands with its brave security forces on operations against terrorists.

President Alvi paid tribute to the officials of the armed forces who were martyred during the operation.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured officials.

Related Topics

Injured Bannu From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

5 minutes ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

53 minutes ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

56 minutes ago
 Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at th ..

Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at the Annual realme New Year Party

1 hour ago
 Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards ..

Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards adoption of Web 3.0: PITB Chai ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, US will continue to work together for re ..

Pakistan, US will continue to work together for regional peace & stability: FM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.