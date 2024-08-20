Open Menu

President Lauds Security Forces' Operation To Eliminate Panjgur DC's Killers

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM

President lauds security forces' operation to eliminate Panjgur DC's killers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out a successful intelligence-based operation in Mastung to eliminate the killers of Deputy Commissioner of Panjgur Zakir Ali.

The president appreciated the professional expertise of the Pakistan Army for carrying out an effective anti-terror operation.

The actions against terrorism will continue till the complete elimination of the scourge, he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Army Mastung Panjgur

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

3 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

3 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

3 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

3 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

3 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

3 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

3 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

3 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

3 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

3 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan