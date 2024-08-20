ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out a successful intelligence-based operation in Mastung to eliminate the killers of Deputy Commissioner of Panjgur Zakir Ali.

The president appreciated the professional expertise of the Pakistan Army for carrying out an effective anti-terror operation.

The actions against terrorism will continue till the complete elimination of the scourge, he remarked.