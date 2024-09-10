Open Menu

President Lauds Services Of AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Assures His Support

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM

President lauds services of AQ Khan Hospital Trust, assures his support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday commended the services of Abdul Qadeer Khan Hospital Trust for providing accessible and free medical and healthcare to the needy people and assured of his support to the organisation.

The president expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, led by Dr. Dina Khan, daughter of Mohsin-e-Pakistan late Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Member of the National Assembly Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also present during the meeting, according to a President House press release.

The meeting was also attended by the Trustees including Habib-ur-Rehman, Raja Arshad Mehmood and Advisor Chaudhry Ghulam Yasir Abbas.

Dr. Dina Khan briefed the president about the role of the hospital in providing medical services to the people. She also apprised the president about certain problems being faced by the Trust and highlighted that some former trustees had committed financial embezzlement and had misused the accounts of the Trust.

President Zardari said that the entire nation was indebted to Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan for his services to the nation, and assured the resolution of the issues faced by the Trust.

He commended the work of AQ Khan Hospital Trust and appreciated the generous donations by the people for the noble cause of providing much-needed free health services to the underprivileged.

