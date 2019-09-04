President lauds services of FC Balochistan; writes letters to families of 20 martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday wrote letters to the families of 20 martyrs of Frontier Corps Balochistan (North and South) who embraced martyrdom while performing their duties.

The president in his letters lauded the services and sacrifices of the martyred personnel in the war against terrorism and said the valour and courage demonstrated by them for the country's safety and security made every Pakistani, including him, proud.

"The whole nation values the valour, dutifulness and the spirit of sacrifice of martyrs," he added.

The president prayed for the departed souls as well as for the courage and fortitude of the bereaved families.

The martyrs included Sepoy Yasin Shah, Sepoy Muhammad Luqman, Naik Abdul Hanan, Havaldar Alauddin, Lance Naik Anwarullah, Sepoy Kanwal Aftab, Naik Mawali Khan, Havaldar Rashid Khan, Sepoy Rooh ul Amin, Sepoy Muhammad Naveed, Sepoy Yar Muhammad, Sepoy Mehtab Khan, Sepoy Ghulam Rasool, Sepoy Noor Aslam, Naib Subidar Gul Shahadat, Naik Lal Khan, Naik Muhammad Nawaz, Naik Muhammad Sajid, Sepoy Muhammad Anwar and Sepoy Sajjad Ahmad.