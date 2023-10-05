President lauds services of outgoing naval chief

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi paid a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President House said.

The president lauded the services of the outgoing naval chief and his contribution to the country and the Pakistan Navy.

He wished Admiral Niazi the best for his future.