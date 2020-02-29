President lauds standards of patients care at AFIC/NIHD

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ):President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday appreciated the standards of patients care at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and National institute of Heart Diseases (AFIC/NIHD) and dedication and devotion of its doctors and paramedical staff.

Addressing at the inaugural session of three-day long 17th international cardiac electrophysiology conference as a chief guest, the president also stressed upon the need of making concrete efforts for treatment of communicable diseases and emphasized upon prevention measures.

The president also assured his full support for research and development in the institution and for National Cardiovascular Research Institute, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release said.

A comprehensive scientific and academic programme has been organized during the conference. World renowned cardiac electrophysiologists from the United States, United Kingdom, Egypt, Qatar, Lebanon, Turkey and Azerbaijan attended the conference along with experts from Pakistan.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir, Adjutant General Pakistan Army and Lieutenant General Khawar Rehman, Surgeon General Pakistan Army received the president upon his arrival at the AFIC & NIHD.

