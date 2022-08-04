UrduPoint.com

President Lauds Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir On Winning Gold Medal In Commonwealth Games

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday appreciated Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt for winning a gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games.

In a statement, the president expressed confidence that Nooh Dastagir would continue to bring laurels to the country.

He emphasized the need for encouragement of youth in the field of sport.

Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt claimed the first gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in men's 109+ kg at NEC, Birmingham on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old set a new Games record of 173kg in the snatch portion of the event after lifting 170kg in his first attempt.

In Clean and Jerk, he lifted 232kg, totaling 405kg to claim gold for Pakistan.

Earlier, Nooh had won a bronze medal in Commonwealth Games 2018.

