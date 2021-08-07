President launches digitalization of state media organizations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday launched digitalization of the state media organizations, including the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan and Digital Media Wing (DMW) at a ceremony here at the Pakistan-China Friendship Center.

The Digital Transformation of State Media (DTSM) project, initiated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also included Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication (DEMP) as well as the advertisements of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The ceremony was attended by Begum Samina Alvi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Senator Faisal Javed, parliamentarians, media persons, and officials of the Information Ministry and state media outlets.

During the ceremony, the president also gave away award of ISO 9001:2015 and 27001:2013 certifications to APP Managing Director Mobashir Hasan in recognition of the organization's improved quality standards of management at par with the international level.

Under the digitalization project, the APP Digital will be fully operationalized and expanded; the ptv News will go High Definition (HD); Pakistan Radio will start podcasts; National Media University will be established with focus on art, design, animations and digital journalism, while the DMW will focus on strengthening the Digital Media presence of the State of Pakistan.

The digitalization of the news and other services will provide much improved users' experience, and boost speed of news distribution and reach.

The digitalization of the Information Ministry got a boost on the personal initiatives of Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

The project is part of the National Digital Information Platform (NDIP), launched on Saturday, keeping in view the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for a Digital Pakistan.

Under the certification, the APP stands transformed from conventional to a dynamic digitalized mass media service, and aims at setting new trends and lead as a key source of digitally accessible news and factual public information.

Under the digitalization, the APP plans to expand its reach by providing customized news feed and digital content to its subscribers and the public.

The APP will also acquire the latest computers, video editing and transmission equipment, and servers for efficient news distribution and maintaining of its digital archives.