President launches Karachi Tapeball Premier League

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi while launching the Karachi Tapeball Premier League here Wednesday, said that games should be promoted to keep society healthy and protect youth from social ills and drug abuse.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the league, he said cricket helped youngsters in their character building and in preparing them for the challenges of the world. "Games teach us about win and loss." The President reminisced that he also played cricket in his school days and was a good batsman.

He said Pakistan recognized their cricketing heroes and showered them with petals on their achievements. "We took pride in their performance." The President said cricket changed over the years and modifications were done in it to make it more viewer friendly.

Many other games like squash and kabaddi were changed to make them more acceptable to the viewers, he added.

He said tapeball was inexpensive and was widely played in neighbourhoods and communities.

He said the tapeball cricket league was an appreciative step, adding tapeball had produced national level cricketers for Pakistan and this type of cricket should be given recognition.

Dr Alvi said tapeball cricket could become a major sports in the world, adding the new cricket league would have to attract the television audience to generate revenue.

"Once money comes from the viewership nobody can stop you." The President said investment should also be made in games like hockey as with money these games would flourish again and their viewership would increase.

He congratulated the organizers of the tapeball league and asked the private sector to come forward with innovative ways so that the league could become a success. "The league should utilize the cricketing experience of heroes like Javed Miandad and Haroon Rashid." Ministers Shibli Faraz, Azam Swati, Fehmida Mirza, cricketers Javed Miandad, Haroon Rashid, Touseef Ahmed and many other sports personalities attended the ceremony.

Minister for Railways Azam Swati announced to build two cricket grounds in Karachi to facilitate players of the new league. He said sportsmen and celebrities promoted the soft image of Pakistan.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza said the new sports policy would improve the governance structure for sports in the country.

Earlier, the President along with other guests unveiled trophy of the cricket league.