President LCCI Thanks Ali Zaidi For Unwavering Support

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 09:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Expressing gratitude, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mian Tariq Misbah on Thursday thanked Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi for his visit to LCCI and unwavering support for business community.

In a written letter to Minister, he said that "your unyielding commitment to support the business fraternity and promptly resolve the matters hindering smooth flow of business activities deserve to be lauded by all means".

He said that "we are optimistic that your efforts would certainly bear the fruits and help to foster business environment that is conducive to trade and industrial growth".

Presidentt LCCI also fledged all out support to minister for achieving national economic agenda and every initiative taken for promotion of trade and economy.

