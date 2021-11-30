UrduPoint.com

President Likely To Sign Protection Of Journalists, Media Professional Bill On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 03:46 PM

President likely to sign Protection of Journalists, Media Professional bill on Wednesday

The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021 - aimed at safeguarding the right to freedom of expression - is expected to be signed by President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday (December 1)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021 - aimed at safeguarding the right to freedom of expression - is expected to be signed by President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday (December 1).

The National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan had passed the Bill on November 8, 2021, and November 19, 2021, respectively.

Under the bill, the government has been authorized to establish a commission for protection of journalists and media professionals which will inquire into complaints against threats or acts of torture, killing, violent attacks, forced disappearance, and arbitrary arrests.

The reports of the Commission would be laid before parliament through the Ministry of Human Rights.

The Bill would enable to actively investigate, prosecute and punish acts of violence and any threats to journalists providing protection of their lives.

According to the statement of Objects and Reasons, the protection and promotion of rights of journalists and media professionals are central to safeguarding the right to freedom of expression.

In fact, the International Federation of Journalists has emphasized, "Work of a free, independent and impartial press constitutes one of the basic foundations of a democratic society.

" There is, therefore, an urgent need to ensure accountability for all forms of threats, coercion, and violence against journalists and media professionals.

As per Bill, the government shall ensure that every journalist and media professional's right to life and security of person, as contained in Article 9 of the constitution, is safeguarded and that no such individual is subjected to Ill-treatment.

No person or institution, whether private or public, shall engage in any acts that violate the right to life and security of any journalist or media professional.

The government shall ensure that effective measures are taken to protect journalists and media professionals against forced or involuntary disappearance, kidnapping, abduction, or other methods of coercion.

All journalists and media professionals must respect the rights or reputations of others and not produce material that advocates national, racial, ethnic, religious, sectarian, linguistic, cultural, or gender-based hatred which may constitute an incitement to discrimination, hostility, or violence.

All journalists and media professionals must not engage in the dissemination of material known by such an individual to be false or untrue.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Kidnapping Parliament May November December Media All Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Omicron found in Netherlands earlier than thought: ..

Omicron found in Netherlands earlier than thought: health authority

2 minutes ago
 Did vaccine inequality lead to the Omicron variant ..

Did vaccine inequality lead to the Omicron variant?

2 minutes ago
 Japan's jobless rate down to 2.7 pct in October af ..

Japan's jobless rate down to 2.7 pct in October after virus emergency states lif ..

2 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close mixed Tuesday 30th Nov, 2021

Chinese shares close mixed Tuesday 30th Nov, 2021

2 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrest 58 criminals, 112 drug dealers ..

Kohat police arrest 58 criminals, 112 drug dealers

3 minutes ago
 Uganda, DR Congo Launched Airstrikes on ADF Milita ..

Uganda, DR Congo Launched Airstrikes on ADF Militants - Defense Ministry

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.