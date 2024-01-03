Open Menu

President Makes Condolatory Phone Calls To Families Of 20 Martyred Soldiers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday telephoned the families of 20 soldiers who were martyred in a terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan on December 12 and conveyed his condolences.

During the telephonic interaction, the president paid tribute to the martyred soldiers and expressed sympathies for the grieved families.

He held telephonic interaction with the family members of havaldars Imran Khan, Muhammad Jamil, Muhammad Shahab, Fazal Subhan, Daud Shah and Riasat Khan.

He also spoke with the families of Naik Mukhtar Ali, Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Hayat and Sagheer Ahmed, sopys Rehman Shah, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Fayyaz, Ameer Hussain, Adnan, Muhammad Naseer, Waqarullah Khan, Wali Khan, Zulfiqar and Nabeel Akhtar.

President Alvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack and saluted the soldiers who embraced martyrdom for the homeland.

He also paid tribute to the soldiers on behalf of the whole nation for their services to the country and expressed gratitude to their respective families.

The president also prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the stature of martyrs in paradise and patience for the bereaved families.

