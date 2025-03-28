President Meets Ambassadors Designate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday held separate meetings with the ambassadors designate of Pakistan to Morocco, Switzerland and Philippines.
The ambassador designate of Pakistan to Morocco Syed Adil Gilani and the ambassador designate of Pakistan to Switzerland Dr Marghoob Saleem Butt met the President.
The ambassador designate of Pakistan to the Philippines, Dr Asima Rabbani also met the President.
The President said the ambassadors designate should work to further strengthen trade, economic, political and diplomatic ties with the host countries.
He said Pakistan was desirous of furthering cooperation with all the friendly countries in the sectors of business and investment.
He congratulated the designated ambassadors on their new responsibilities and expressed his best wishes for them.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..
Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR
Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO
UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..
Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..
Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow
DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..
Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards
Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..
Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Quetta directs to make strategy for resolving vaccination drive’s security issues2 minutes ago
-
President meets ambassadors designate2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt determined to curb terrorism activities for maintaining durable peace: Ministers42 minutes ago
-
CTP deploys 646 personnel on Eid days42 minutes ago
-
Naqvi commends police for foiling Terrorist Attack on Dadiwala Police Station in Lakki42 minutes ago
-
Rations bags, cash distributed among heirs of martyred police personnel42 minutes ago
-
Federal Insurance Ombudsman presents annual report 2024 to President42 minutes ago
-
Governor condemns firing incident at Misbahuddin residence52 minutes ago
-
Road accident prevention, projects discussed1 hour ago
-
Forces seize record haul of narcotics in joint operation1 hour ago
-
KP Assembly Session summoned on April 41 hour ago
-
Commissioner visits THQ hospital1 hour ago