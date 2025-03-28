Open Menu

President Meets Ambassadors Designate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday held separate meetings with the ambassadors designate of Pakistan to Morocco, Switzerland and Philippines.

The ambassador designate of Pakistan to Morocco Syed Adil Gilani and the ambassador designate of Pakistan to Switzerland Dr Marghoob Saleem Butt met the President.

The ambassador designate of Pakistan to the Philippines, Dr Asima Rabbani also met the President.

The President said the ambassadors designate should work to further strengthen trade, economic, political and diplomatic ties with the host countries.

He said Pakistan was desirous of furthering cooperation with all the friendly countries in the sectors of business and investment.

He congratulated the designated ambassadors on their new responsibilities and expressed his best wishes for them.

