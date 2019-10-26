UrduPoint.com
President Meets Ilham Aliyev; Highlights HR Violations In IOJK

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 11:39 PM

President meets Ilham Aliyev; highlights HR violations in IOJK

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday met his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev wherein he highlighted the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian government's unilateral and illegal actions of August 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ):President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday met his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev wherein he highlighted the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian government's unilateral and illegal actions of August 5.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 18th NAM Summit being held in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, a President House statement said.

Both the leaders took stock of the bilateral relations and appreciated the impetus of relationship that was marked by trust and mutual support to each other at regional and multilateral forums.

They also discussed the potential for growth of bilateral relations through regular exchanges between leadership on both sides.

President Alvi appreciated Azerbaijan's continued support on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, its valuable contribution as a member of OIC Contact Group on Kashmir and assured Pakistan's reciprocal support to Azerbaijan on the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh.

He also highlighted the grave human rights violations in the IOJK after Indian Government's unilateral and illegal revocation of Articles 370 and 35 A of Indian constitution and imposition of inhuman curfew and communication block out since 5th August.

Both leaders also discussed various aspects of bilateral relations including socio-political, and economic and trade relationship.

